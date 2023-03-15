Williams supplied 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 victory over Brooklyn.

Williams was impressive from the field in this one by draining 80.0 percent of his tries from the field, and he managed to collect a double-double by grabbing 10 boards after tallying a double-double Sunday by dishing out 10 assists. Williams has stepped up for the Thunder through the first half of March and is now averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists (six games) after putting up 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 11 February appearances.