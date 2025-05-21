Williams closed with 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams delivered on both ends of the floor, scoring at least 15 points for the 10th time this postseason, while also matching his season-high with five steals. Despite trailing at half-time, the Thunder took complete control during the third quarter on the backs of Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder are now only three wins away from reaching the NBA Finals, with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday in Oklahoma City.