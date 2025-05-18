Williams supplied 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 win over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams led the team in assists, facilitating the offense while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shouldered the load in the scoring department. Despite not hitting the 20-point plateau in five of the seven games this series, Williams is still averaging a strong 19.6 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes over 11 games in the playoffs. On tap for the star swingman in the Western Conference Finals is a date with Minnesota, and Williams averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers across four games against the Timberwolves during the regular season.