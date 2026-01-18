Head coach Mark Daigneault said after Saturday's 122-120 loss to the Heat that Williams (thigh) will undergo further testing Sunday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Williams limped to the locker room in the second quarter and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to right thigh soreness. He posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes before exiting. The Thunder are expected to provide an update on the star forward's status for Monday's game against Cleveland by Sunday night, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable.