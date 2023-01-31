Williams appeared to tweak his left ankle late in Monday's 128-120 loss to the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. He finished the night with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Williams came through with yet another efficient, well-rounded performance, but it was somewhat marred by the ankle injury, the severity of which remains unknown. After converting on his final shot attempt of the night with 23 seconds remaining to cut the Warriors' lead to five, Williams checked out of the contest after the next dead ball six seconds later and didn't return. The Thunder will return to action Wednesday in Houston, so Williams' fantasy managers will want to check back in on his status for that contest ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.