Williams rolled his ankle in the final minutes of Monday's 107-101 loss to Minnesota. He finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. He was putting no weight on his right foot as he exited the court, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Williams stepped on a teammates' foot while he was shuffling to defend the ball, briefly snapping his ankle outwards prior to hobbling to the bench. Williams went to the locker room shortly afterwards, and his status for Wednesday's game against Denver is extremely uncertain.