Williams notched 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 132-111 win over the Mavericks.

It's been a steady start to the season for Williams who now has four games under his belt. He continues to have balanced production, but has only crossed the 20-point threshold once in those four outings and averaging. It remains to be seen if J-Dub will return to the 21.6 points per game he averaged last year with the team getting improved scoring from Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell. Williams collected a season-best eight boards against the Mavericks, as he picked up slack for the injured Isaiah Hartenstein (strained soleus).