Williams ended Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets with eight points (2-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes.

Williams carried an ankle injury into this one and it may be to blame for the poor shooting. Luckily for the rookie standout, the Thunder are off until Saturday for a rematch against Houston. In his previous three games, Williams averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.