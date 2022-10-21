Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Williams sustained his injury during Wednesday's regular-season opener and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. With the 21-year-old sidelined for at least the next few games, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters and Ousmane Dieng are candidates to see increased run for Oklahoma City.
