Williams (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah.
Williams is amid a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old could be nearing a return. If he is ultimately unable to suit up Tuesday, Saturday's game against Dallas would represent his next opportunity.
