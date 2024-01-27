Williams had 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 107-83 victory over New Orleans.

Williams was held below 20 points for a third consecutive game Friday, but he remained effective as a distributor in the comfortable victory. He's dished out at least six dimes in five of his last seven appearances. However, Friday's matchup ended a streak of four consecutive games with multiple steals.