Williams (wrist) will make his season debut Friday against the Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams will finally make his season debut Friday after missing the Thunder's first 19 games in 2025-26. His return will give the Thunder a huge boost on both ends of the court, and he could very well slot in the small forward role to keep the frontcourt pairing of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the lineup. Williams was the Thunder's second-best player in the 2024-25 season, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.