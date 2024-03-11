Williams will not return to Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

This news comes shortly after Williams headed to the Thunders' locker room. In his absence, Gordon Hayward and Kenrich Williams could see some more run at power forward. Williams' status for Tuesday's game against the Pacers could be up in the air depending on the severity of his ankle injury.