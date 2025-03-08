Williams (wrist) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
After missing Friday's win against the Trail Blazers due to a wrist injury, Williams will return to the floor Sunday for a big game against Denver. The rising star is having another stellar year for Oklahoma City, averaging career-high numbers in points (21.4), rebounds (5.5), assists (5.2) and steals (1.7) per game this season.
