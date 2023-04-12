Williams (rest) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams was sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale due to rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be back in the mix for the Thunder's Play-In Tournament matchup versus New Orleans. Across 75 regular-season appearances (62 starts), the rookie first-round pick averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assits and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.
