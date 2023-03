Williams (wrist) will play Saturday against the Pelicans, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Williams missed both halves of the Thunder's recent back-to-back set due to a wrist injury, but he'll return to action Saturday. Before his absence, the rookie big man scored at least 20 points in five of his previous six appearances and averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals during that stretch.