Williams (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams missed two straight games and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest. However, he was active during the team's morning shootaround and has been given the green light to return to action. Given it wasn't a lower-body injury, Williams' conditioning shouldn't be too much of a concern, but he may still face some limitations. Over his last five appearances, Williams has averaged 25.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 36.8 minutes per contest.