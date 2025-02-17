Williams will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams was named to his first All-Star Game, and he'll face off against teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first round of the tournament. Williams is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 32.6 minutes per game this season.
