Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Williams (hip) does not have a timetable to return, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston with a hip strain, did not travel with the team as he rehabs his injury. With this news, it seems highly unlikely that Williams will return to action Saturday against Detroit or Sunday against Milwaukee. In the meantime, players such as Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could see increased workloads for the Thunder.