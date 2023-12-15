Williams registered five points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 128-123 loss to Sacramento.

Williams was awful from the field Thursday, and there's no question the Thunder needed his contributions on offense in a game they lost by a mere five-point margin. This was the first time Williams scored in single digits this season, so there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off night for the second-year forward. He'll try to bounce back in another tough matchup Saturday when the Thunder take on the Nuggets in Denver.