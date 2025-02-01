Williams is out for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to a right wrist sprain.
Williams will miss just his second outing of the season Saturday due to a wrist injury. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Williams' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Solid outing in loss•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Massive two-way impact Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Scores 25 points in return•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Available to face Jazz•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Iffy against Utah•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Not playing Sunday•