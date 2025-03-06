Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Portland, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams presumably sustained the wrist injury before exiting to the locker room during Monday's win over the Rockets. However, the All-Star was able to return Monday, and he also played 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over Memphis. With four of the club's usual starting five having been ruled out already, the 23-year-old forward's absence is likely just a precautionary measure. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Denver.