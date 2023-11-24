Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will miss a third straight game due to a left hip strain. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance will arrive Tuesday in Minnesota. Cason Wallace has moved into the starting lineup in Williams' absence, but Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins are also candidates for increased minutes off the bench.