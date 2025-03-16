Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right hip strain. The 23-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Philadelphia. With the star forward sidelined, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams will likely see an uptick in playing time.
