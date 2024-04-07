Williams (ankle) is out Sunday versus Charlotte.
Williams will officially miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are candidates to start in his stead, especially with Gordon Hayward (leg) ruled out as well.
