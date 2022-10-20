Williams won't return to Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to a right eye injury, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Williams likely picked up the injury sometime during the first half of Wednesday's season opener. Before exiting, the rookie logged six minutes of action and posted five points and one assist in his debut.
