Green was traded to the Thunder on Monday along with a protected 2027 first-round pick in exchange for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, the Nuggets have elected to move the veteran big man in exchange for another first-round pick as well as two future second-round picks. It's not clear if Green will remain a member of the Thunder for 2022-23, but he is expected to exercise his $8.2 million player option for the upcoming season, per Woj's report. Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per contest this season.