Butler tallied 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three steals and one block over 21 minutes of Wednesday's 98-87 win over the Pacers in Summer League.

Butler checked out of Wednesday's game midway through the fourth quarter and appeared to be nursing a left leg injury, per Sarah Todd of The Deseret News. Prior to exiting, Butler put together a strong performance, scoring 18 points and dishing out a game-high seven assists.