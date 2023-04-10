Butler finished with 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt) to go with four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 46 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 win over the Grizzlies.

While the Thunder rested most of their key rotation players while little was at stake in the regular-season finale in terms of playoff positioning, Butler was one of several deep reserves who got the chance to see extended playing time. The second-year guard made the most of his time on the court, riding his red-hot shooting from downtown to a new career-high scoring haul that surpassed his previous best by four points. Since Butler is on a two-way contract, he won't be eligible to suit up in any of the Thunder's Play-In Tournament contests as well as any postseason games that might follow.