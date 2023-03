The Thunder will sign Butler to a two-way deal Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Butler averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.6 minutes across 42 games for the Jazz last season but has spent most of 2022-23 with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League. The 22-year-old guard will likely compete for a depth role in the backcourt for the Thunder, though that's unlikely to turn into any fantasy-relevant role.