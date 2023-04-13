Butler will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Butler drew the starting nod in OKC's regular-season finale with the team resting several of its players but will return to the bench for Wednesday's Play-In Game. He shouldn't be expected to see the court.
