Butler (leg) posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 105-89 Summer League loss to the Wizards.

Butler exited Wednesday's contest with a left leg injury but seems to have recovered. The second-year guard will hope to earn a spot on Oklahoma City's roster for 2023-24 after spending last year as a two-way player.