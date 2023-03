Butler finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-97 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Butler showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Blue, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also showcasing his playmaking ability. However, he struggled from the field, missing nine shots, including four from deep.