Evans was claimed off waivers by Oklahoma City on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Evans was waived by the Suns on Saturday, and although initial indications pointed to him signing with the Rockets, he's wound up with the Thunder on a two-way contract. He hasn't taken the court in an NBA game since Feb. 13 and is averaging under one point over seven contests this season.

