Hoard recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 129-102 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Hoard reached double figures in scoring for the third-consecutive game as he received a decent workload in the blowout loss. The 22-year-old has made the most of his three games so far in Oklahoma City, providing a solid scoring spark off the bench. He's managed to get to the foul line a total of 13 times in just three games, going 11-of-13 on free throws in that stretch.