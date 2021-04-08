Hoard finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one assist Wednesday in a 113-102 loss.

Hoard earned a key bench role with Darius Bazley (shoulder) and Mike Muscala (ankle) both missing another game with their respective injuries. The Thunder currently lack depth in their frontcourt, which helped Hoard earn a spot on the team and a team-high in bench minutes for Wednesday's game. With the season winding down, coach Mark Daigneault will likely continue to grant consistent playing time to the 22-year-old as the team starts to look for talent to bring into next season.