Hoard will be available to make his Thunder debut Monday night against the Pistons, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder signed Hoard to a two-way deal Monday afternoon, and he'll immediately make his debut as the Thunder go up against another tanking team in the Pistons. Coach Mark Daigneault said both Hoard and Justin Robinson, who also signed with the team Monday, are likely going to be a part of the rotation Monday night.