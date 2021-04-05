Hoard signed a two-way contract with the Thunder on Monday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Hoard spent last season with the Blazers, appearing in 19 games and spending considerable time in the G League. The Thunder picked him up prior to the 2021 G League bubble season, where he played well enough to earn a look with the NBA club. Hoard joins a Thunder roster that's currently dealing with a number of injuries, so he'll likely get some looks down the stretch as Oklahoma City focuses squarely on player development.