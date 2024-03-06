Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Williams will miss his third consecutive game due to a left knee sprain. His absence was felt in Oklahoma City's loss to the Lakers on Monday, and his next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Miami.
