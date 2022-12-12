The Thunder assigned Williams to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Williams made one appearance during his latest stint with the NBA club, totaling two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes during last Wednesday's 123-102 loss to Memphis. Across eight G League contests, the rookie second-round pick is averaging 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.