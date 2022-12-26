Williams (concussion) was assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams has been in the league's concussion protocols since Wednesday, but he'll now join the G League squad. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against Sioux Falls, but it's possible that he remains with the Blue once he's deemed fully healthy.
