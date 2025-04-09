Williams (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
After sitting out Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Williams is available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) sidelined Wednesday, Williams could see a healthy workload against the Suns.
