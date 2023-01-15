Williams will start Sunday's game against the Nets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams will draw the start at center, sending Mike Muscala back to the bench. Over his previous four starts, Williams has averaged 3.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.0 minutes per game.
