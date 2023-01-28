Williams will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Williams continues to bounce in and out of the Thunders' starting lineup, splitting time with Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams. Across six starts this season, the rookie second-round pick has averaged 4.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.