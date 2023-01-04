Williams will start Wednesday's contest against the Magic, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams started the last two contests in December, totaling one point, 14 rebounds and two assists in 42 total minutes. However, he came off the bench last time out, while Kenrich Williams drew the start. The rookie second round pick will draw his third career start Wednesday, but he still figures to play around 20 minutes against Orlando.