Williams is starting Monday's contest against Golden State, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
The rookie center continues to bounce in and out of the Thunder's starting lineup, with Monday marking his third start out of his last five appearances. Williams is averaging 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 17.5 minutes over his eight starts this season.
