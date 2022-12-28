The Thunder recalled Williams (concussion) from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Williams returned to action in the G League following a brief absence due to a concussion and recorded his first career triple-double by notching 21 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in a 112-108 win over Sioux Falls. The rookie second-round pick will head back to the NBA squad after his dominating performance, but he's unlikely to garner a major role for the Thunder, as he's posting just 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.7 minutes across his first seven NBA appearances.