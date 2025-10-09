Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Bench role Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will come off the bench during Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
After starting the first two games of the preseason, Williams will be in the second unit. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes as a starter in Monday's loss to the Mavericks.
