Williams (concussion) was recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams recently entered the league's concussion protocols, but he'll still rejoin the parent club Friday. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup against the Pelicans.
