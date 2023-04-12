Williams (rest) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams was sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale due to rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be back in the mix during the Thunder's Play-In Tournament matchup against New Orleans. Across 49 regular-season appearances (36 starts), the rookie second-round pick averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.7 minutes per game.